Tina Turner has died at 83.
The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll's death was announced on Instagram Wednesday. Turner died Tuesday, after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," the statement said. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.