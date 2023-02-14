Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., hit back at "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Tuesday after she claimed she can't differentiate between him and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., unless she's looking at a photo of them.

"To clear up any confusion, Whoopi, despite @ScottForFlorida and I sporting similar hairstyles and representing the South, we are two different people. You should get to know me," Scott tweeted.

Goldberg claimed during "The View" on Tuesday that she couldn't differentiate the two "Scott" senators "without a picture" and said "Black Tim Scott" would be announcing his bid for president soon. Goldberg made the strange remark as conservative co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin touted Nikki Haley as a possible viable GOP alternative to Donald Trump.

"Tim Scott, Black Tim Scott, right, because there are two Scotts and I don't know how to differentiate them without a picture," Goldberg began before co-host Sunny Hostin noted she was talking about Rick Scott and Tim Scott.

‘THE VIEW'S' ANA NAVARRO CALLS WARNOCK, BOOKER THE ‘TWO AFRICAN AMERICAN SENATORS,' FORGETS SCOTT

Goldberg repeated their names and said, "Tim Scott is Black, right? OK."

"He's about to run, announce he's running, they're going to be coming out of the woodwork, so don't just settle," Goldberg said to Farah Griffin.

Rick Scott responded to Sen. Tim Scott's tweet with a photo of the two senators and said, "can confirm."

Tim Scott called out Hostin for claiming in September that Haley goes by Nikki to hide her ethnicity and said the Left was trying to "demoralize" and "diminish" the impact of conservative minorities.

NIKKI HALEY FIRES BACK AT SUNNY HOSTIN OVER ‘RACIST’ COMMENT ON THE VIEW: ‘THANKS FOR YOUR CONCERN’

"I can't imagine that in America today that Sunny's having a conversation about Nikki Haley's name. Let's have a conversation about how good of a governor she was. Let's have a conversation about how all of South Carolinians, especially minorities in our state, saw their opportunities go up, not down under her leadership. The fact of the matter is that when you see strong, powerful, positive minorities standing up on the conservative side, the left always wants to hit and demoralize, diminish our impact," Scott said at the time.

Scott added that he was thanking God for being born and raised in South Carolina.

"I thank God that Nikki Haley was our governor. I can't think of a worse situation to see on TV than someone who doesn't go by her own name talking about Nikki Haley, whose name is Nikki Haley," he continued.

Scott has taken racially charged criticism from the left on numerous occasions over the years, such as when far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid suggested he was at a press conference with other GOP senators for diversity reasons. When he responded to President Biden's first address to Congress in 2021, "Uncle Tim" trended on Twitter, a reference to the derogatory "Uncle Tom" term often used against conservative Black people.