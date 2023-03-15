Multi-Grammy Award winner Tim McGraw admitted that when moving his eldest daughter Gracie across country, his emotions got the best of him, leading to a breakdown.

"I drove my daughter to L.A. when she moved out there, and drove cross-country with her. I took all the seats out of my Cadillac Escalade and loaded it up with all of her stuff," he shared on Audacy's "Rob + Holly Show."

"When I dropped her off, I mean, I just lost it," he revealed. "And then I had to drive home all by myself… I was crying the whole time."

He and wife Faith Hill share three daughters together: Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21.

TIM MCGRAW, FAITH HILL CELEBRATE DAUGHTER MAGGIE'S BIRTHDAY IN NYC

About his daughters, McGraw admitted it was an adjustment for him and Hill to have them out of the house.

TIM MCGRAW, DAUGHTER GRACIE HARMONIZE TO BARBRA STREISAND SONG DURING ROAD TRIP: ‘DANG, THIS GIRL CAN SING!’

"It was tough at first, you know. I mean, it's always harder on Mom than it is on Dad, I think. But… there were a lot of tears," he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Despite the change, McGraw revealed it led to a new song on his upcoming 17th studio album.

"In fact there's a song on my new album coming up that guitar player Bobby Minner wrote, 'cause I called him when I was driving back from dropping Gracie off, and was just sort of having a heart-to-heart about dropping my daughter off," he said of the tune.

"It's based on my trip… It's a good one," he added.

Despite maintaining a relatively private family life in their nearly 27-year marriage, both McGraw and Hill have shared the joys of being a parent to their social media accounts.

In January, Hill shared a silly video of McGraw dancing in the back seat to the hit song "good 4 you" by Olivia Rodrigo.

"This is a rare, very rare look into a side of my husband that only his girls and I get to see," she wrote on Instagram.

McGraw's latest single "Standing Room Only," was just released.