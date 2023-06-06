Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter, Gracie McGraw, is taking on the online trolls.

The 26-year-old singer recently posted images in her bathing suit, with the sarcastic caption, "It’s a gorgeous day for narcissism!" One user implied in the comments that Gracie had hopped on the recent trend of using popularized diabetic drug Ozempic to lose weight, writing "And Ozempic!"

Gracie was quick to defend herself, sharing that she has in fact used Ozempic, but not for weight loss like the commenter implied.

"I did use Ozempic last year, yes. I am now on a low dose of Mounjaro for my PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) as well as working out. No need to accuse when I have been open about it," she retorted in the comments.

Mounjaro is another antidiabetic medication for people living with Type 2 Diabetes.

PCOS is defined by the Cleveland Clinic as "a common condition that affects your hormones. It causes irregular menstrual periods, excess hair growth, acne and infertility. Treatment for PCOS depends on if you wish to become pregnant. People with PCOS may be at higher risk for certain health conditions, like diabetes and high blood pressure."

In 2022, Gracie shared her condition with the world, detailing the challenges of the diagnosis.

"I just wanted to share really quick that I have recently been diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome). To get the correct diagnosis you would need 2 out of the 5 characteristics of PCOS and I had 4. During my appointment with my endocrinologist I realized that may had been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older," she wrote to her Instagram followers.

"I’m learning to navigate the new blemishes but I don’t think that I would have ever allowed myself to go to a doctors appointment like this unless I had taken the correct steps toward my mental health, because as much as physical health is important, mental goes hand and hand. Sending love to those who are struggling with something similar or literally anything at all. Mental health is freaking hard !! It’s a long road but we can get through it. I share my experience to hope my situation has reached someone who can relate," she explained.

In what appears to have been an edit to her caption five weeks ago, Gracie added information on the particular medication she had been prescribed.

"For anyone asking for medication: I was prescribed Qysmia and Ozempic (Ozempic is also given to patients who are diabetic, I am not diabetic, So I do not know how it works in that regard)," she noted.

Qysmia is a drug used to treat obesity in conjunction with changes to one's diet and exercise.

Gracie previously moved away from her parents, an experience that her dad shared left him in tears.

"I drove my daughter to L.A. when she moved out there, and drove cross-country with her. I took all the seats out of my Cadillac Escalade and loaded it up with all of her stuff," McGraw shared on Audacy's "Rob + Holly Show" in March.

"When I dropped her off, I mean, I just lost it," he revealed. "And then I had to drive home all by myself… I was crying the whole time."

In addition to Gracie, McGraw and Hill are parents to Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21.