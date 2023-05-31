An eight-second TikTok video is suggesting that there’s a better way to use a colander than the standard pour-in method.

The short clip, which was shared by the Cooking Cards account in July 2022, but is now going viral, has proposed that home cooks use the bottom of a bowl-shaped colander to strain liquids.

"You’ve been using a colander wrong…" the video’s overlaid text says.

In the video, Cooking Cards placed the bottom of a colander directly into a boiled pot of pasta before flipping the pot upside down and letting the contents spill into a sink.

The video has been viewed more than 3.1 million times and has garnered more than 62,900 likes, 3,490 saves, 1,790 shares and 760 comments.

TikTok users appear to have strong feelings about what's the right way to use a colander, and most seem to prefer the pour-in method, according to the hundreds of comments left under the Cooking Cards video.

"Just because you found another way doesn’t mean the other way is wrong," one TikTok user wrote.

"There’s a stand at the bottom for a reason," another user commented.

"It works either way dude," another user shared.

One TikTok user admitted that pouring excess liquid through a colander usually results in a few pieces of boiled food falling into the sink.

"I don’t make the rules," the user joked.

TikTok users have come up with other objections to the colander hack, including the potential squishing of food, pots being too heavy to flip upside down and plastic colanders getting damaged from direct contact with hot pots and saucepans.

Others took issue with the chance of getting burned if hot water or steam reach the colander user’s fingertips.

Some also questioned whether everyone would make sure to clean the bottom of their colander before placing the base in their pot.

"TikTok always telling me I do something wrong," one TikTok user wrote. "Disheartening [to be honest]."

The Cooking Cards TikTok account is run by two Australian friends – Steve and Zach – who share cooking tips and recipes.