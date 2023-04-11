Law enforcement agencies across several southern states are looking for a man nicknamed the "TikTok Trickster," who police say lures women in using social media and cons them out of money.

FOX 26 in Houston reported that Spanish Fort, Alabama Police Chief John Barber identified the alleged culprit as 54-year-old Brenton Fillers.

"He has never had a job," Barber told the news station. "His criminal history spans 30 plus years. He’s a prolific con artist."

WISCONSIN ALLEGED FRAUDSTER ARRESTED AFTER STRING OF THEFTS

Police say Fillers has at least 27 different aliases, a criminal history in six states and is attracting the attention of law enforcement agencies with his tricks.

Authorities told FOX 26 they believe the TikTok Trickster goes onto the social media platform with fake photos and a false name before messaging women with compliments.

Eventually, Fillers meets the unsuspecting women in person, earns their trust and gets them to give him money.

MICHAEL JORDAN CARD SCAM NETS $800,000 FOR 82-YEAR-OLD FRAUDSTER: FBI

Police also said Fillers cons the women out of thousands of dollars, sometimes their car, and gets rid of all connections to the alias, including cellphone and name, before hunting for his next victim.

One victim who lives in Beaumont, Texas, and goes by the name Brittany told FOX 26 the suspect direct messaged her, adding that he is good and has his story down.

Authorities told the news station they believe Fillers was messaging with Brittany on TikTok while with another victim in another state.

HOW TO AVOID THE WORST DATING APP SCAMMERS

As Fillers built his relationship with Brittany, she said, he slowly stole about $4,000 before disappearing.

"He texted me," Brittany told FOX 26. "I don’t how he left Beaumont, or who he left with. Next time I called, his SIM card was out of his phone. It said it was disconnected."

Barber said Fillers is likely working on his next victim if he is with a victim currently.

"They have no idea the person next to them is a scam artist," Barber said. "And, that he’s wanted for the rape of an 11-year-old boy out of Texas."

Fillers faces current charges of sexual assault in Texas, and according to criminal records, he has been convicted previously of forgery, theft and fraud.

Police encourage anyone who recognizes or has seen Fillers recently to contact law enforcement officials.