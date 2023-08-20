A recent TikTok video from Riley Gaines was allegedly removed for violating community guidelines, according to the former NCAA All-American swimmer on Friday.

Gaines claimed the social media site removed a video of her eating cereal in reaction to a non-binary TikTok user listing out pronouns and other identities.

"Hi there. I’m Cody. Pronouns are e/em/eir/eirs/ or xe/xem/xyr/xyrs or really any neopronouns that aren’t ze/hir/hirs. I am a white transmaculine femme non-binary temporary mostly able-bodied neurodivergent obsessive compulsive chronically ill culturally Jewish Unitarian Universalist nonmonogamous demilowromantic greydemibisexual survivor of acute and complex trauma millennial and cat parent in mental health recovery," Cody said.

"Poor cat," Gaines wrote in a post that included the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, on August 3rd.

Fifteen days later, Gaines shared that TikTok removed the video.

"This video just got removed from my tik tok for violating community guidelines but I literally didn't say a word," Gaines posted.

The video was then reinstated on Sunday after Fox News Digital reached out for a comment. TikTok did not respond to questions about why the video was originally removed.

While it is unclear which of the community guidelines Gaines’ video violated, TikTok states that it does not allow "hateful behavior" or "promotion of hateful ideologies" to people of "protected attributes."

"TikTok is enriched by the various backgrounds of our community members. Our differences should be respected, rather than a cause for division. We do not allow any hateful behavior, hate speech, or promotion of hateful ideologies. This includes content that attacks a person or group because of protected attributes, including Caste, Ethnicity, National Origin, Race, Religion, Tribe, Immigration Status, Gender, Gender Identity, Sex, Sexual Orientation, Disability, Serious Disease," the guidelines read.

In addition, the guidelines also do not allow "language or behavior" that "harasses" or "humiliates" others.

"We welcome the respectful expression of different viewpoints but not toxicity or trolling. We want to ensure that anyone can share their voice without the fear of being degraded or bullied. We do not allow language or behavior that harasses, humiliates, threatens, or doxxes anyone. This also includes responding to such acts with retaliatory harassment (but excludes non-harassing counter speech)," the guidelines read.

Gaines has become an outspoken defender of women’s sports after competing against Lia Thomas, a transgender female. In June, she spoke out against the NCAA in a Senate hearing for forcing her and several other women to share a locker room with Thomas, a biological male.

"In addition to being forced to give up our awards and our titles and our opportunities, the NCAA forced me and my female swimmers to share a locker room with Thomas," Gaines said. "A 6-foot-4, 22-year-old male equipped with and exposed male genitalia. Let me be clear about this – we were not forewarned we would be sharing a locker room. No one asked for our consent, and we did not give our consent."

