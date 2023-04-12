Cottage cheese ice cream is the latest do-it-yourself frozen treat that has taken over TikTok — and many people are saying the homemade dessert is packed with protein.

The dedicated #cottagecheese hashtag on the video-sharing app has been viewed more than seven million times, according to view metrics posted on TikTok’s trending hashtag page.

Health-conscious and adventurous foodies have been sharing their cottage cheese ice cream recipes in the last month using the trending hashtag.

The creamy concoctions have been blended with sliced fruits, honey, syrups, peanut butter, chocolate chips, sprinkles nuts, crushed graham crackers, granola, flavored milk and other sweetened ingredients before they're frozen until firm.

Several TikTok users who have made viral cottage cheese ice cream recipes have called the curdled milk product a "superfood" that has "slow-release protein" benefits for digestive health when compared to traditional dairy ice cream.

"Cottage cheese is generally considered a healthy food option. It is high in protein and low in fat, especially if you choose low-fat or fat-free versions," Allyson Brigham, a registered dietician at Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, California, told Fox News Digital.

Nutrition experts have found cottage cheese to "be a good addition to a balanced diet" with "essential nutrients like calcium and vitamin B12," according to Brigham.

FoodData Central, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s nutrient profile database, reports that a 100-gram serving of full-fat cottage cheese contains about 103 calories and 11.6 grams of protein — while a 100-gram serving of low-fat or 2% milkfat cottage cheese contains about 82 calories and 11 grams of protein.

Some cottage cheese brands advertise protein amounts that are higher than the approximations listed on FoodData Central.

Recommended serving sizes, however, vary by the container.

"There is no specific maximum serving size for cottage cheese, as it depends on individual dietary needs and preferences," Brigham said.

"However, moderation is key, and it's important to consider the overall nutrient content of your meals."

She continued, "When making DIY cottage cheese ice cream, it's essential to be mindful of the additional ingredients you use. Adding excessive amounts of high-sugar fruits, syrups, candy, sauces or spreads can negate the health benefits of cottage cheese."

Excessive amounts of any nutrient for prolonged periods can have adverse effects on one’s health, Brigham explained.

For example, consuming too much sodium could lead to high blood pressure. In cases of protein overload, a person could experience strained kidneys, dehydration or an increased risk of kidney stones.

"It's essential to consume a balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrients, including carbohydrates and healthy fats," Brigham said.

As a clinical dietician, Brigham recommends that cottage cheese ice cream makers blend their homemade frozen treats with fresh fruits, such as berries, peaches and bananas, so the ice cream will taste sweet while offering nutritional benefits from vitamins, minerals and fiber.

Seeds and nuts can provide a "crunchy texture" along with healthy fats and fiber, according to Brigham.

Brigham said natural sweeteners such as honey, stevia and maple syrup can be added to cottage cheese ice cream "in moderation."

Flavor extracts, such as vanilla or almond, can provide "extra depth of flavor without added calories," she said.

"For a healthy cottage cheese ice cream at home, consider low-fat or fat-free cottage cheese for a lower calorie and fat content," Brigham said.

"Blend the cottage cheese until smooth to create a creamier texture."