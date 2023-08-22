The Detroit Tigers haven’t been an exciting team in the dog days of summer in quite some time and a comment made by one of the team’s broadcasters on Sunday underscored that notion.

Matt Shepard was in the booth for the Tigers’ series finale against the Cleveland Guardians when the cameras pointed to a bachelorette party taking place at Progressive Field. Shepard was reading about a promotion for the team’s upcoming game against the Houston Astros as the cameras stayed on the woman.

"She’s about to get married, right?" Shepard said as the cameras turned back to the action on the field in the fourth inning. "That’s why she’s got that outfit on? She’s at a baseball game, good for her. It’s part of her little trip with the girls I suppose.

"Nothing sexier than a girl drinking a Leinenkugel."

The booth had a good chuckle after the remark was made.

"They’re out having fun, that’s all that matters right?"

The Tigers won the game 4-1 and ended up tying the series two games apiece with the Guardians. However, the awkward comment appeared to draw some attention on social media.

Shepard has been with Bally Sports Detroit since 2019. He won the Ty Tyson Award for Excellence in Sports Broadcasting in Detroit in 2018.

Detroit picked up its 57th win of the year against Cleveland. But back at home on Monday, fell to the Chicago Cubs 7-6.