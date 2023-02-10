Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods will return to the golf course next week at the Genesis Invitational.

Woods announced Friday on Twitter he was prepared to play in his first PGA event of the year.

"I'm ready to play an ACTUAL PGA Tour event next week [at The Genesis Invitational]," Woods wrote.

It will be Woods’ first official tournament since he missed the cut at the 2022 British Open in July.

Woods returned to play in three majors in 2022 after suffering significant injuries in a February 2021 car crash.

In December, he played in The Match with Rory McIlroy against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas and teamed up with his son at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida. Both events were in December, and Woods was able to use a golf cart during the rounds.

Woods was forced to withdraw from the Hero World Challenge, an event he hosted in early December, due to plantar fasciitis in his foot.

"It's been a lot harder than people probably imagine," Woods said Dec. 18, according to ESPN. "There's some of the players who are very close to me know what I've kind of gone through, and they're the ones that keep encouraging me to back off a little bit. But that's not really in my nature. My nature is trying to get better. And I have. And through work ethic, I was able to, as I said, play and compete in three major championships this year.

"And this offseason hasn't really been an offseason. ... As you've seen, I can hit golf balls. I can do all that. I can practice at home. I can hit shots around the green. I can do all that. I just can't get from point A to point B."

The Genesis Invitational takes place Feb. 16-19 at Riviera Golf Course in Los Angeles.