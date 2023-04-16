"Tiger King" Netflix star Joe "Exotic" Maldonado unveiled his message to former President Donald Trump - after revealing his intent to challenge Biden for the Democratic nomination in 2024.

The former reality star, who is currently behind bars for a murder-for-hire plot and animal violations, joined "Lawrence Jones Cross Country," Saturday, to share what he would tell the former president shortly after Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan.

"His administration is the one who screwed me over and put me in here for an agenda to stop you from owning a tiger and petting a baby tiger, so all I've got to say to him, is karma's a b----," Exotic told host Lawrence Jones.

Trump was arraigned earlier this month in New York City and pled not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The arraignment came on the heels of a years-long probe by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has garnered sharp criticism for what many call a politically motivated investigation.

His probe was centered upon alleged hush money payments Trump made before the 2016 presidential election.

But despite widespread bipartisan scrutiny over the indictment, Exotic argued that Trump should "pay the price," if he, indeed, did break the law.

"If the man broke the law, he needs to pay the price," Exotic said. "No different than President Biden or Hunter Biden or Obama or anybody else. The system of two-party justice in this country with the rich and the poor, they've got to stop."

Maldonado, who was incarcerated in 2018, previously filed Federal Election Commission (FEC) documents in February to run as a Libertarian presidential candidate in 2024 under the slogan "Make America Exotic."

But he is now running as a Democrat in the 2024 race, and could challenge Biden for the Democratic nomination if seeks re-election.

"Libertarians just seem to do nothing but fight amongst themselves, and… their views are a little too far out there," Exotic said. "So running as a Democrat… there's not going to be one party that anybody's going to like, but I think I can make more of a difference debating and getting President Biden's attention as a Democrat."

Biden previously told a reporter he intends to run in 2024, but is "not prepared" to make an official announcement just yet.

Fox News' Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.