Marilyn, one of our newsletter subscribers, emailed us with a great question:

"I belong to a group of seniors. We all have things like sets of china, stemware, etc. that we would like to sell online but don't know the best way to do it. We all have cell phones, can take and download pictures… but what is the best way to sell??" - Marilyn

Thanks, Marilyn. If you’re looking to make some extra cash, one of the easiest ways to do so is by selling things you don’t need any more on the internet.

Depending on how valuable the item might be, you could be making a few extra dollars per sale or start to make even more if you’re a seasoned seller.

Once you’ve found some things to sell, here’s how to get started.

The three most popular platforms to make money online are eBay, Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.

They’re each fairly simple to navigate and can be used on both your computer or your cellphone. Here’s how to get started on each platform:

Known as "The shopping marketplace", you can buy or sell just about anything on eBay. Visit eBay.com or download the app on your iPhone or Android.

eBay can be used for both auctioning and allowing buyers to bid, or you can sell items more quickly thanks to a Buy it Now option.

Before you can sell something on eBay, you'll have to create an account. Once you're logged in, you can tap Sell at the top of the page, or the Selling button on the bottom of the app.

Tips for selling on eBay:

Listing an item

How to get paid

You'll set up your payment information during your first listing on eBay. Once your item has sold, and the buyer's payment is received, payouts are sent directly to your bank account Monday-Friday (excluding bank holidays) within two business days. Once the payout is initiated, the money will typically be available within one-three business days, depending on your bank's processing time.

Craigslist is extremely popular since you can post a free listing without an account. It's a great option for selling locally, as the website is broken up into individual "Sites," which are usually the bigger cities in every state. Visit Craigslist.org or download the app on your iPhone or Android to find your Site.

You can also create an account if you want to keep better track of your listings.

Follow these steps to list an item without a Craigslist account.

Since Craigslist suggests selling items in person, the easiest way to make money is to accept cash. Be wary of buyers who offer to pay via Zelle, PayPal or another third-party platform as it may be a scam. Do not accept cashier/certified checks or money orders – banks cash fakes, then hold you responsible. Also, never give out any personal information to receive money.

Facebook Marketplace is offered through the Facebook app – on both iPhone and Android, along with Facebook's website.

Facebook Marketplace allows both Local transactions (where you meet in person to sell your item) and selling it through Facebook.

If you opt to ship an item to your buyer, you'll have to choose who is paying for the shipping: the buyer or you. Costs will be deducted from your payout if you choose to pay for shipping. If you ship the item, you'll get paid in 10-15 days. Payment is through PayPal or your bank account.

No one will buy your item if you take a dimly lit or blurry photo. You're able to upload multiple photos to all of these platforms, so be sure to take pictures from various angles.

If the item you're selling has a flaw, be honest about that in the description, so the buyer isn't surprised and disappointed later on. You can take a photo of it, so the buyer is aware of what they're receiving

Always check to see what other sellers are listing similar items for. Keep in mind these tips:

If you're really looking to make extra money, you may have to get creative about what you're selling. If you've already listed everything in your home, from clothing to decor to an unused gift, start looking for other items to flip.

If you see a piece of furniture being thrown out on trash day, take it home and list it on Facebook Marketplace for a low price.

