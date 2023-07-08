Major League Baseball has produced its fair share of outstanding pitching performances over the past several days.

Last week, Yankees pitcher Domingo German delivered an epic perfect game in a win over the Athletics. On Saturday, a trio of Detroit Tigers pitchers combined for a no-hitter in a 2-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Matt Manning, Jason Foley and Alex Lange threw in Saturday's game, which marked the franchise's first no-hitter since Spencer Turnbull accomplished the feat in 2021.

It was the ninth time in franchise history Detroit held an opposing team hitless. But it was the first combined no-hitter thrown by the Tigers.

"Man, holy s--," Lange said in an on-field interview with Bally Sports. "How about that?"

Manning started the game and tossed 6⅔ innings before he was pulled after walking a hitter in the seventh inning. Relief pitcher Jason Foley then entered the game and retired four straight batters.

Lange entered the game in the ninth inning and got three outs to close the game, earning his 13th save of the season.

Saturday's game was the 20th combined no-hitter in MLB history. The Houston Astros threw a combined no-hitter during the 2022 World Series.

"I feel good now," Manning told Bally Sports Detroit. "Not three guys I’d rather do it with.

"Something special tonight. It was awesome."

Saturday's victory was the Tigers' 39th of the season, and the team remains five games behind the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians.

"Just execution right from the get-go," catcher Eric Haase told Bally Sports Detroit. "Keeping guys uncomfortable. … Right around the sixth, started counting outs a little bit."