A high school student in Canada was in custody Monday morning after authorities say three people were stabbed at the school.

Officers responded around 9:20 a.m. to Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, Nova Scotia, for a report of someone with a weapon, Halifax Regional Police said in a statement.

The suspect, a student at the school, was taken into custody at the scene just after 9:30 a.m., police said. No further information about the suspect was released.

Officers located three people who had been stabbed. Police did not identify any of the victims or say whether they were students.

"They were transported to hospital for treatment," police said of the victims in a statement. "The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time."

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education tweeted that "all students are safe."

The school was put on a "hold and secure" and closed for the remainder of the day, authorities said.

Officers completed a search of the school building and were working with school officials to safely release students and staff from the campus.

Police said there is no threat to public safety and asked the public to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately released as the investigation remains ongoing.