An Elkton, Maryland man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly burglarizing a home and shooting three law enforcement officials when they responded to the residence to investigate.

Maryland State Police said in a press release that four Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies and one state trooper responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Twin Lakes Drive in Port Deposit, Maryland, just before midnight.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they learned the suspect, later identified as Daniel Padraig Colin Donnelly, 24, of Elkton, was believed to be inside.

According to police, two of the deputies and the trooper entered the backyard of the property when they were hit by shots fired by the suspect.

After shooting the three police officials, the suspect ran off to a nearby wooded area.

Additional police responded to the scene and set up a perimeter, while also notifying nearby residence of the police activity.

During the investigation, police found a shotgun at the scene.

Several units from the Maryland State Police, along with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and numerous other law enforcement agencies all assisted with the manhunt.

Nearly four hours after the shooting, police received a call about a suspicious man at a convenience store on Jacob Tome Highway in Port Deposit.

During the call, the convenience store clerk told the operator that the suspicious man was asking customers for a ride.

Troopers responded to the convenience store, less than a mile from where the shooting took place, and contacted Donnelly.

Investigators determined Donnelly was allegedly involved in the shooting, and he was placed under arrest.

He faces three counts of first- and second-degree attempted murder, three counts of first- and second-degree assault, first-degree burglary and reckless endangerment.

Both deputies who were shot were transported to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, to be treated for their injuries.

The state trooper was taken to the University of Maryland Harford Memorial hospital where he was treated and released.

All three were placed on administrative leave, and the investigation is ongoing.