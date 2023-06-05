One man and two women died after their car careened off a road and plummeted into the bottom of a quarry in Frederick County, Maryland, on Sunday, according to authorities.

Kortney Angleberger, 28, Robert Grossnickle, 65, and Rachel Willis, 23, were killed when their Dodge Charger veered off the road at a high rate of speed and crashed 500 feet into the bottom of the Union Bridge Quarry owned by Heidelberg Material in Libertytown, according to release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

First responders with the FCSO and the Frederick County Fire & Rescue, who received a call for assistance at around 8:35 a.m., found one of the women ejected from the heavily damaged vehicle, where the bodies of the other two remained, police said.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to these families impacted by these lives lost," the Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Todd Wivell said people on the secluded road noticed vehicle parts laying on the road before they realized a car had ended up in a quarry, according to local CBS affiliate WJZ.

"That's pretty deep. So we were wondering how they got down into the quarry," Union Bridge resident Kevin Whittaker told the local outlet, adding that motorists often drive fast around the road's curves.

"The young kids hang out around that little area," the resident added. "So, they do the burnouts and stuff when nobody is around and stuff. So that's kind of a secluded road."

Whitakker added that he had never heard of a car ending up in the quarry in the 12 years he has lived nearby.

An investigation by FCSO into the incident is reportedly ongoing.