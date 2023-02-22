Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a Georgia teen girl found dead at an apartment complex, police said Wednesday.
Madison Gesswein, 15, was found dead by her mother around 6 a.m. Tuesday inside their apartment at The Greens at Braelinn complex in Peachtree City, an Atlanta suburb. A final cause of death is pending determination.
"But an injury to Madison's head appears consistent with a gunshot wound," a Peachtree City police statement said.
Authorities announced the arrests of three suspects, all 18. They were identified as Justus Smith; Jacobean Brown and Yeshua Mathis, all from Fayetteville.
All three are charged with murder.
Investigators said all three were acquaintances with Gesswein. One of them was arrested after fleeing a home in Fayetteville, police said.
The suspects are being held at the Fayette County jail. Additional charges may be added as the investigation continues, police said.