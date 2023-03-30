Three Democratic lawmakers in the Tennessee state House joined pro-gun control protesters who invaded the state capitol following the tragic Monday shooting in Nashville.

Chants of "no justice, no peace" and "save our children" echoed through the Tennessee House of Representatives chamber as pro-gun control protesters posted up both inside and outside the state capitol building.

Three Democrat state lawmakers — Reps. Justin Jones, Justin Pearson, and Gloria Johnson — brought the Tennessee lower chamber to a halt when they joined in chanting with the protesters.

LAWMAKERS GET INTO HALLWAY SHOUTING MATCH OVER GUN VIOLENCE AS DEMOCRAT CALLS REPUBLICANS ‘COWARDS’

"Power to the people," Jones yelled through a megaphone on the chamber floor.

The protests followed a Wednesday night candle vigil for the six people slain at the Covenant School in Nashville.

Protesters called for an assault weapon ban in the wake of the mass shooting, and federal lawmakers representing Tennessee are taking action.

U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Haggerty, both Republicans from Tennessee, announced on Thursday they will be introducing the Securing Aid for Every (SAFE) School Act following the mass shooting.

The bill would create a $900 million grant program for both public and private schools to train and hire former law enforcement officers and veterans to increase security for students.

Three nine-year-olds and three adults were murdered by a transgender shooter who entered the school with two "assault-type rifles" and a handgun.

A radical transgender group said the transgender Nashville shooter felt "no other effective way to be seen" than killing six people at a private Presbyterian school.

The Trans Resistance Network (TRN), a far-left transgender "collective," released an inflammatory statement on Monday in the wake of the Covenant School Nashville school shooting by transgender woman Audrey Hale that killed three 9-year-olds and three adults.

Calling the mass murder a dual "tragedy," the group wrote the first was the deaths of the children and adults in the school and extended their "deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers to those families dealing with the loss of loved ones."

"All of these factors contribute to a population that is medically under-served and who often faces anti-trans bias while accessing care leading to significant physical and mental health disparities," they continued.

"Hate has consequences," the radical trans "collective" added.

TRN then pivoted to laud transgender people in the wake of the shooting that left three 9-year-olds dead as well as three adults in at the Christian private school.

"It is a testament to the inner strength and beauty of transgender people, that despite the overwhelming odds of homelessness, job discrimination, and constant anti-trans bigotry and violence, so many of us continue to persevere, survive and even thrive. We will not be eradicated or erased."