Several hours before the first pitch was thrown at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Pride Night, a large group of protesters gathered outside the stadium gates.

The religious organization Catholics for Catholics, which has previously described The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence as "Godless" and "Christ-mocking," planned to travel to Dodger Stadium Friday in protest of the Dodgers' decision to recognize the charity group.

Earlier this week, Catholics for Catholics announced its intention to hold a four-hour "prayerful procession" in the hours leading up to Friday's game.

The Sisters will receive the Community Hero Award during a pregame ceremony as part of the Dodgers' Pride Night.

An article posted to the Catholics for Catholics' official website noted that everyone was "welcome to join" the protest.

"All are welcome to join this event in reparation for the offenses committed against our Lord Jesus Christ and against all Christians by 'The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,'" the article said.

Social media videos posted several hours before the start of the game showed what appeared to be thousands of people outside Dodger Stadium with flags and signs. The group also appeared to pray.

Earlier this week, the Sisters said they did not take issue with groups who decided to express themselves through protest.

"After 27 years of activism and protests ourselves, including the ones fighting Proposition 8 for our right to marry the ones we love, we certainly cannot complain about our fellow Angelenos expressing their First Amendment rights," the Sisters said in a statement sent to the Los Angeles Times.

Anyone who was interested in attending Thursday's protest was previously instructed to meet at a parking lot near Dodger Stadium.

In remains unclear if the group will march around the stadium or if it plans to enter the stadium and cause any disruptions.

The Dodgers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the impact the protesters are having on parking for fans attending tonight's game.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a satirical performance and activist organization. They are a self-described "leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns." The group has also raised funds for LGBTQ+ causes.