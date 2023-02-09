...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
seas 4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...Penobscot Bay, Coastal Waters from Port Clyde, ME to
Cape Elizabeth, ME out 25 NM, Casco Bay and Coastal Waters
from Cape Elizabeth, ME to Merrimack River, MA out 25 NM.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
between 2 and 4 inches, sleet accumulations up to one tenth of an
inch and ice accumulations around a light glaze.
* WHERE...Central Washington, Interior Hancock, and Southern
Penobscot Counties.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to
newengland511.org.
&&