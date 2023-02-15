Every year I attend the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to see the latest tech and gadgets we need to watch out for – in both good and bad ways.

One that particularly caught my eye in 2023 is this credit card-looking device that can listen to you and record conversations. You should watch out for them showing up nearby where people could be recording your conversation.

This super slim voice recorder is called Slimca, and it was given an award for its innovation with what is currently the slimmest voice recorded on the market currently. It lasts 180 minutes on a full charge and 365 days on standby.

Whoever imagined a bulky tape recorder would one day be the size of a credit card? It's a remarkable invention that can be very useful for recording notes to remember later, an interviewee for a book you may be thinking of writing or for other reasons that scare the hell out of me.

If it’s connected to a smartphone, it can record as much as your smartphone’s memory space allows. It doesn’t need the internet to work, and it can even record for up to approximately 26.2 feet while inside a wallet. The thin size of Slimca and the price of under $140 means that anyone could be secretly recording you.

The card has one-touch activation, so all you have to do to get it to start recording is press the Record button. It also has a simple two-step file transfer to your paired smartphone through its corresponding app, available for both iPhone and Android.

Once you transfer a file from your card to your phone, you can transcribe notes on the app using the text-to-speech feature. Although this tech invention is super cool and easy to use, you should be on the lookout and make sure no one is trying to use them against you.

Recording someone without permission in this country can vary depending on the state and the circumstances. However, it's generally illegal to record someone without their consent in a place where they have a reasonable expectation of privacy, such as in their home or private office.

If you find out someone is recording you in a private setting where it's illegal, you may wish to contact the police immediately. If you're at an establishment such as a restaurant or store, you can ask an owner or manager of the establishment for assistance in stopping or removing the culprit from the premises.

However, if you're being recorded in a public setting such as at a park or beach, there, unfortunately, is not much you can do other than ask the person to stop recording you or contact the police if they're harassing you.

Each state’s laws vary in regulating the recording of someone else's voice. In the most restrictive states, you may have the right to sue someone recording you without your permission in a private setting or in a place where there is a reasonable expectation of privacy.

When it comes to a determined spy, don't count on any laws changing the minds of a true snoop who could care less about your privacy and security.

