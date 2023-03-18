Cory Suter, who is the Chief Shepherd and Lamb Mowers Fairfax owner shares how his thriving business is attracting people for various types of lawn care needs.

Suter told guest host Will Cain on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that they are the only licensed and insured landscaping company that also gets invited to kids' birthdays and evening wine parties.

The Chief Shepherd says weed control is a specialty of his sheep and that a lot of customers just hire them for that purpose.

Suter said he got into Lamb Mowers.com because he cares about conserving soil and water resources for future generations.

"My sheep do a wonderful job of putting organic matter back in soil where it belongs, and I have a lot of happy customers. It brings people a lot of joy to have sheep in their yard."

Suter explained to Cain how passionate he is about soil health and the environmentally friendly services Lamb Mowers.com provides.

"My sheep do provide some biodegradable fertilizer pellets. And yeah, if you put the lawn clippings back on the lawn, that's what our soil needs, you know?"

"All of our soils here in the US used to have over 8% organic matter, and now we're back down to only around half a percent and a lot of our farmland. And that just means there's not a lot of nutrients left in that soil to feed us," said Suter. "It fuels the obesity epidemic in the US to have soils that are depleted of nutrients and organic matter."