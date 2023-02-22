Thieves broke into a California woman's car on Tuesday afternoon, stealing her deceased brother's urn, along with her wallet and backpack.

Melanie Niblet was eating lunch with her friends on the Marina in San Leandro when thieves smashed the windows of her car and stole her belongings.

San Leandro is a small city south of Oakland, located in California's East Bay region.

Niblet carried her brother's urn with her regularly, describing it as her good luck charm. The container is small and silver, roughly the size of a key fob.

"I just want my urn back," Niblet told FOX 2 San Francisco on Tuesday. "It means nothing to you, but it has a lot of value to me. I carry it everywhere I go."

Niblet's brother, John Jackson, died in February 2019. She says that the experience has been traumatic and urges the perpetrators to return her brother's remains.

"It's like he passed away all over again," Niblet lamented. "Everywhere I go, he's with me. So I just want the urn back."

"Forget the backpack, and the wallet," she continued. "I don't care about any of those material things. I just want my brother's urn back."

San Leandro Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that they are investigating the incident.