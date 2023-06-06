What baby-name trends are showing up this year so far?

The Social Security Administration earlier announced the top baby names for the year 2022 — and now, nearly halfway through 2023, some trends in baby naming are revealing themselves.

BabyCenter analyzed this year's popular baby name trends — including the use of nicknames as names, as well as names that have strong meanings — and shared the results with Fox News Digital.

"Based on real-time data for hundreds of thousands of names shared voluntarily by the parents in our user community, BabyCenter is able to analyze the names most in use by new and expecting parents," the team at BabyCenter said.

Take a look at two of the fascinating trends already making themselves known in the 2023 baby name market.

Are any of your favorite names here?

The "punchy" and well-known nickname counterparts to long names are gaining ground.

Names that "were once considered nicknames [are] being registered by parents at levels near their namesakes," said Rebekah Wahlberg, a baby name trends specialist at BabyCenter.

Nicknames are even overtaking the namesake in the top 100 names for both boys and girls, Walhberg said.

Here are examples.

With English and French origins, the name Ellie meaning "light." It is a common nickname for the popular namesake Elizabeth.

Ellie currently sits at No. 14 on the list of most popular girl's names, surpassing its namesake, which currently stands at No. 28.

Ellie has already increased in popularity since 2022.

Theo is a nickname for the Greek name Theodore, which means "divine gift."

Theo has surpassed its namesake in rankings for the top boys' names, with the No. 15 spot in comparison to Theodore, which ranks No. 58, according to the site's analysis.

Nora is believed to be of Irish origin and is a common stand-alone name. However, it is a popular nickname for Eleanor, a name with rich history, but "no 100% verifiable meaning," said the naming sourced.

This "honorable" name that is seemingly beloved around the world is ranked at No. 33, while Eleanor sits at No. 66.

Josie is a Hebrew name meaning "God will give." This "nickname turned full name" is a popular-shortened version of the name Josephine, meaning "God shall add," and Josette, meaning "God will give."

Josie is ranked at No. 52, far surpassing both Josephine, at No. 107, and Josette, at No. 3,258.

Charlie is a name with English origin meaning "free." It was once a common nickname for Charles, but today it's a popular solo name.

Charlie is ranked No. 72 on the list of most popular baby names, while Charles rests at No. 170 on the list, according to BabyCenter.

Take a look at some of the "meaningful" names that are gaining ground this year in 2023.

Faith originates from the Latin language and means "trust," or quite literally faith. It has broken into the top 100 girls' names this year, moving up as many as 85 spots.

Grace is a Greek name meaning "goodness" and "generosity." It is considered a "virtue name" along with Faith, Hope and Charity.

"Given its rich history, Grace is a name that feels both vintage and traditional, but with a more modern sound," said BabyCenter.

The ever-popular name is already rising up the ranks to No. 13 this year.

Serenity, meaning "peaceful disposition," is becoming one of the more popular girls' names this year, already ranking at No. 49, according to BabyCenter.

Atlas comes from Greek mythology about the "Greek Titan sentenced to carry the world on his shoulders," as BabyCenter shared.

Atlas has moved up the list since 2022, increasing 49 spots — and now holds the No. 51 spot on the top 100 names of boys for 2023.

Maverick is an English name meaning "an unorthodox or independent-minded person." The name rose in prominence after the release of the 1958 TV show "Maverick" and has peaked once again after the release of "Top Gun: Maverick" in 2022.

Maverick is in the top 100 boys' names and ranks at No. 32.

Ethan is of Hebrew origin, meaning "firm, enduring, strong, and long-lived," said BabyCenter.

"It's one of those ancient, religious names that have withstood eras, generations, and cultures," the naming organization continued.

Since 2022, Ethan has joined the top 10 names of boys for this year, coming in at No. 9.

Meanwhile, the name Sophia was one of the top names of 2022 — but it is slowly dropping from its high ranking.

It is currently "battling it out at the bottom of the top 10 with Mia to see which name will edge the other out," Wahlberg of BabyCenter said.

Liam was the most popular boys' name in 2022, but the name Noah has overtaken it.