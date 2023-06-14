Twenty Republicans in the House of Representatives sided with most Democrats Wednesday in voting to set aside a resolution that would have censured Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for insisting that former President Donald Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

The 225-196 vote effectively killed the resolution introduced by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., and included two other Republican lawmakers voting "present" along with five Democrats.

Here are the 20 Republicans who voted not to move forward with the measure:

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore.

Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz.

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla.

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.

Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas

Rep. Garret Graves, R-La.

Rep. Thomas Kean, R-N.J.

Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif.

Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif.

Rep. Michael Lawler, R-N.Y.

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif.

Rep. Marcus Molinaro, R-N.Y.

Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif.

Rep. Michael Simpson, R-Idaho

Rep. Michael Turner, R-Ohio

Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif.

Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark.

Prior to the vote, Massie said he opposed the idea of a fine against Schiff — the resolution recommended a $16 million fine but did not require it.

"Adam Schiff acted unethically but if a resolution to fine him $16 million comes to the floor I will vote to table it. (vote against it)," he tweeted Wednesday.

"The Constitution says the House may make its own rules but we can’t violate other (later) provisions of the Constitution," he added. "A $16 million fine is a violation of the 27th and 8th amendments."

It wasn’t clear late Wednesday whether House Republicans might try again with a resolution against Schiff that leaves out all mentions of possible fines.