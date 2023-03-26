"The Young and the Restless" is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Throughout the many decades it's been on air, several celebrities have either gotten their start, or made appearances on the show. While some were on for at least one season, others briefly appeared in one episode on the popular soap opera.

Here are some stars you may have forgotten were on the series.

Many will remember Tom Selleck from his starring role as private investigator Thomas Magnum in "Magnum P.I.," however prior to landing his breakout role, Selleck played Jed Andrews on "The Young and the Restless."

Selleck was on the popular soap opera from 1974 to 1975 and played the love interest of the character Lauralee Brooks. The actor went on to star in a number of successful movies, most notably "Three Men and a Baby," "Three Men and a Little Lady," with Ted Danson and Steve Guttenberg, as well as the "Killers."

He also had a 10 episode arc on the popular NBC sitcom "Friends," in which he played the boyfriend of Courteney Cox's character Monica Geller.

Selleck has been starring on CBS' hit show "Blue Bloods" since 2010, appearing in 270 episodes and counting.

When people think of David Hasselhoff, they think of a lifeguard running on the beach with Pamela Anderson in "Baywatch," or as a crime fighter with an indestructible car in both the "Knight Rider" series and movie. However, he also had a part on "The Young and the Restless."

Hasselhoff played one of the show's original characters, Dr. William "Snapper" Foster, Jr. from 1975 to 1982, taking over the role from William Gray Espy, who played the character for two years from 1973 to 1975.

In 2010, he returned to "The Young and the Restless," and reprised his role as Snapper.

"Playing Snapper in 850 shows during the six years I appeared molded my craft, my attitude and my work ethic," he told Entertainment Weekly at the time. "Being asked to come back to appear in several episodes gives me a chance to say thanks, as I have an amazing amount of respect and heartfelt emotion for [creator] Bill [Bell], his family and my time on Young and the Restless. I just hope I can remember all those lines."

When Paul Walker was 19-years-old, he was starring on "The Young and the Restless" for 32 episodes from 1992 to 1993. In the show, he played Brandon Collins, who worked for one of the show's main protagonists, Victor Newman.

Walker made a name for himself after his appearance on the soap opera, acting in movies like "She's All That" and "The Skulls," before landing the role of Brian O'Conner in "The Fast and the Furious." While he did appear in other movies, he is most known for his role as O'Conner in the many "The Fast and the Furious" sequels.

The actor died in 2013 after being involved in a car crash. He was 40 years old. Walker was a passenger in the vehicle that was being driven by a friend, Roger Rodas, who also passed away.

Walker's final film role was in "Furious 7." Filming had not concluded when he passed, so his parts were completed using stand-ins, two of them being his brothers Cody and Caleb.

Superstar Katy Perry was just starting out in her singing career when she appeared as herself on "The Young and the Restless."

Following her single "I Kissed A Girl" in 2008, Perry joined the cast of the popular soap opera for the day, acting as herself, posing for the cover of the fictional "Restless Style" magazine.

Perry has since gone on to be a wildly successful Grammy-nominated artist.

She is also currently a judge on "American Idol."

Lionel Richie was already a bona fide superstar in 2001 when he made a guest appearance on "The Young and the Restless." He appeared as himself on the show, and was asked to serenade one of the characters.

During Richie's appearance, the character Jill Abbott was newly divorced and started to date a younger man, Sean Bridges. In an effort to impress his older girlfriend, he used some of his connections to get Richie to visit the fictional town of Genoa City and dedicate a song to his girlfriend.

Throughout his decades as a musician, Richie has released hit after hit, including "Hello," "All Night Long," "Stuck On You," "Dancing on the Ceiling" and "Endless Love."

He has been nominated for three Academy Awards and won one; 17 American Music Awards, winning 10; two Golden Globe Awards, winning two; and 15 Grammy Awards, winning four.

Richie has been a judge on "American Idol" since 2018, alongside country singer Luke Bryan and fellow "The Young and the Restless" guest star, Katy Perry.

Smokey Robinson already had a successful music career as a Motown artist when he appeared on "The Young and the Restless" in 2004.

During Robinson's appearance on the show, the character J.T. Hellstrom believed he had a future in the music industry. Hellstrom went to a one of Robinson's concerts – Robinson performed on the show – and was able to meet him, further inspiring his desire to pursue a career as a singer.

Robinson has played himself in TV and movies a few times in addition to his appearance on "The Young and the Restless," including in "The Last Holiday" and in another soap opera, "Days of Our Lives."

The legendary singer has been nominated for a career total of eight Grammy Awards, winning four; was honored at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2006; was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1983 and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. One of his most successful albums was the 1987 album "One Heartbeat."