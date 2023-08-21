Charles Martinet, the voice of Nintendo's — and perhaps the world's — most iconic video game character, has retired from the role, the company announced Monday.

Nintendo of America announced Martinet's departure in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. It said Martinet would stay on as a "Mario ambassador," but it would no longer record his voice for Mario's upcoming roles.

"My new adventure begins! You are all Numba One in my heart!" Martinet wrote on X.

"It has been an honor working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years, and we want to thank and celebrate him," Nintendo wrote in a statement, adding that the company was preparing a video message from both Martinet and Shigeru Miyamoto, the developer who created the Mario character and franchise.

Martinet's transition comes less than a year after the blockbuster release of Nintendo's "Super Mario Bros. Movie."

Martinet did not voice the character for the film. That role went instead to actor Chris Pratt. Martinet's voice made a cameo in the movie, however.

The release of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" broke box office records for the year in early 2023, though "Barbie" later surpassed it in late July.

The Super Mario video game series has sold more than 430 million copies worldwide, and it is estimated to have grossed more than $55 billion.

Martinet voiced Mario in all of his appearances from the time he assumed the role, from Mario's classic platforming titles to games in which Mario was just one among a cast of characters, such as the Super Smash Bros. series.

Nintendo has not offered any details about who may be voicing Mario in the future.