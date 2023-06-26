Ana Navarro emotionally defended Hunter Biden's scandals by appealing to President Biden’s love for his son on Monday’s episode of "The View."

Hunter Biden pleaded guilty Tuesday to two federal tax charges as well as a charge for unlawful possession of a firearm. He has been at the center of several scandals surrounding the Biden family as revealed through his abandoned laptop and whistleblower allegations. Despite these controversies, the Biden administration and even some mainstream media outlets have defended Hunter Biden in terms of the president's love and support.

Navarro became the latest example, describing "the Hunter Biden story" as "a father’s love" for his son.

"The Hunter Biden story, the scandal, the this, the that, it’s also a story of a father’s love, and Joe Biden has never and will never give up on his son Hunter and will never treat him lesser than. He is a father first. Take it or leave it. That’s who he is. That is part of his heart," Navarro said.

HUNTER BIDEN INVESTIGATION REVEALED ‘UNCONDITIONAL LOVE’ AND ‘HOW WIDESPREAD ADDICTION IS’: NYT COLUMNIST

New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof published a similar defense of Hunter Biden last week. Kristof described the Hunter Biden story as an example of "how widespread addiction is" and how President Biden displays "the model of the love" needed in this situation.

Navarro said Monday, "I’ve known Joe Biden since he was a senator, so about 20-something years. I can’t tell you how much his life has been marked by losing not one child but two, two children. And once you lost a child, I think you are absolutely determined, it’s even more urgent, it’s an even bigger issue that you will not lose another."

She explained, "Part of the reason that Hunter Biden was able to get out of addiction is because Joe Biden embraced him entirely, the entire time when he was vice president, when he was a candidate, when he was out of office and now as president."

After the clip of Navarro’s defense went viral, she attacked critics of her argument as "sad" for blasting "a father’s unconditional love for his child."

‘THE VIEW’ CO-HOST ARGUES HUNTER BIDEN SHOULDN’T HAVE ATTENDED STATE DINNER: ‘SIT THIS ONE OUT’

"[Right-wing] troll machine got me trending, attacking me for saying this on @TheView. Imagine calling yourself the ‘family values party’ & being outraged I’m talking about a father’s unconditional love for his child. Imagine thinking a dad not giving up on his kid, is a bad thing. #Sad," Navarro tweeted.

In response to questions regarding Hunter Biden’s federal charges Tuesday, President Biden reiterated, "I'm very proud of my son." The comment echoed a statement made by the White House earlier that day.

"The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life," White House spokesperson Ian Sams said in a statement. "We will have no further comment."

Navarro’s defense also follow IRS whistleblower allegations surrounding a 2017 WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden to a Chinese business associate saying he and his father would ensure "you will regret not following my direction."

President Biden continues to insist that he has never discussed business deals with his son. Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked the president Monday if he lied about never speaking with Hunter about his business deals. Biden responded, 'No.'