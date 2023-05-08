While discussing the recent Dallas mall shooting, Ana Navarro told her "View" co-hosts that being Hispanic or Black doesn’t make a person "immune" from supporting White supremacy.

According to law enforcement sources, 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia was the suspect behind a deadly mass shooting in an Allen, Texas mall on Saturday. The shooting left eight dead along with several others injured from the attack.

While investigations are still ongoing, an anonymous law enforcement source claimed that federal officials are seeing if Garcia was motivated by White supremacist ideology. The suggestion came from alleged social media accounts by Garcia that spouted extremist views along with patch on his chest that read, "RWDS," supposedly an acronym for "Right Wing Death Squad."

Though her co-hosts were surprised by the claim, Navarro insisted that the shooter’s Hispanic background should not bar him from becoming a White supremacist.

"We all have to remember that the head of the Proud Boys. His name is Enrique Tarrio. The Proud Boys is a White Nationalist group. Look, being Hispanic or being Black does not, or being anything does not make you immune from being racist, from being radicalized, from being a White supremacist, from being evil, from being homicidal. And we are seeing it over and over again. There are people who, they don’t see themselves as what they are," Navarro said.

Though co-host Sunny Hostin remarked that the allegation was "bizarre" to her, she emphasized the threat of White supremacy to democracy.

"But this shooter who happened to be Hispanic and Latino, which is bizarre to me, had a White supremacy moniker on him. So Christopher Wray, these are not my words, so people don’t start with the ‘I’m a race baiter crap.’ Christopher Wray said that the biggest threat to our democracy is White supremacy and domestic terrorism. He testified before Congress," Hostin said.

She added, "Even with that testimony, you have someone named Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, where there have been so many shootings saying mental health and there’s nothing else that we can do, but we can do this piece. Republicans should be ashamed of themselves. They have the power to make the change. Get rid of the AR-15s."

Progressive personalities have occasionally put out the claim that non-White citizens can push White supremacy ideologies. Following the police beating of Tyre Nichols by five Black officers, former ESPN host Jemele Hill along with activist Bree Newsom Bass argued that these men were motivated by White supremacy. Others have suggested that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has also pushed White supremacy ideology despite being Black.

The ABC talk show has also been caught in scandals involving race despite having a diverse panel. Hostin previously called Black Republicans an "oxymoron" while attacking presidential candidate Nikki Haley as a "chameleon" for not using her real name.

Most infamously, co-host Whoopi Goldberg claimed in January 2022 that the Holocaust was "not about race" which led to her being suspended from the show for one week.