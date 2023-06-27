ABC News’ "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin blasted "the hypocrisy of the evangelical community" on Monday for continuing to support former President Trump after he was indicted on federal charges in early June.

"The View" opened up its program by noting that Trump recently said he considers it a "badge of courage" when he’s indicted by the left. Trump told attendees of the conservative Faith and Freedom Conference that he was indicted for "you," referring to his supporters.

"No one is above the law, and he’s been indicted, by the Federal government and by the State government as well, but I think that’s an interesting spin he put on it. What was shocking to me was the hypocrisy of the evangelical community booing at the truth," Hostin said after noting Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie was booed for bashing Trump at the faith-based event.

"We can all have differences of opinions but the facts remain the same, and he did these things, so it’s almost like they were going ‘la-la-la-la-la like little kids," she continued, while pretending to plug her ears. "They’re still going to vote for him."

Hostin then cited polling that indicates Trump is firmly the frontrunner among evangelicals to wind up as the 2024 GOP presidential nominee.

Colleague Ana Navarro then asked, "Why is that shocking at this point," before rattling off a list of claims about Trump.

"Evangelicals voted for Trump after we saw him attack a disabled person, after we heard him say horrible things about women, after he was accused credibly of sexual harassment and even rape, after we all heard of boosting of sexual assault on video on tape, and they still lined up and voted for him," Navarro said. "So at this point… not shocked."

Navarro then mocked the Faith and Freedom Conference, where Trump made the remarks alongside other Republican presidential candidates Saturday.

"Should be called your faith takes away my freedom," she said.

Trump appeared at a Miami federal courthouse in early June in connection to the classified documents case, marking the first time a former president has faced federal criminal charges. The charges include willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements.

The former president slammed the federal indictment as a "sham" and "election interference" by the Biden administration in a speech at his property, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, after appearing in federal court, calling it "the most heinous abuse of power in the history of our country."

Trump also slammed Special Counsel Jack Smith at the time, calling him a "deranged lunatic," as well as blasting Biden for having "his top political opponent arrested and charged."

Fox News’ Brooke Singman, Haley Chi-Sing and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.