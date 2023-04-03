"The View" co-hosts fumed over CBS' Lesley Stahl and said she didn't push back enough during her interview with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday.

"I don't think it legitimizes her any more than her words embarrassed her but I actually in this instance think it was a bad move for ‘60 Minutes,’" co-host Sara Haines said.

Co-host Ana Navarro claimed people were upset over the interview because many hold "60 Minutes" and Lesley Stahl to a "high level" and that the interview was unexpected.

Haines argued CBS was giving her a "louder microphone than she deserved or has earned" by interviewing Greene.

LESLEY STAHL'S INFAMOUS ‘60 MINUTES’ TRUMP INTERVIEW RESURFACES AFTER DURHAM FILING SUPPORTS SPYING CLAIM

Co-host Sunny Hostin said that while she didn't have a problem with Greene having a platform, she expected more pushback from Stahl.

"I don’t have a problem with her having that platform because I thought she looked like an idiot," Hostin said. "I hate to do this because I think Lesley Stahl is such a great journalist. I wanted statistics and pushbacks. ‘Well, why do you say that? Who have you heard say that? What about this statistic? What about that?'"

"You know Lesley always got a book full of receipts, where were they? Where were the receipts? And they weren't anywhere! It was very frustrating," she continued.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SAYS REPUBLICANS DON'T NEED TO PROTEST POTENTIAL TRUMP ARREST

Alyssa Farah Griffin said it was a bit of a "chicken or egg" discussion.

"I feel like it is a little bit of a chicken or egg discussion," she said. "MTG is in our public consciousness, she's been mocked on ‘SNL,’ she's a staple of it, everyone knows who she is, she's a household name, but her actual authority and power, voting power, legislative power in Congress is pretty small."

Farah Griffin said she agreed with Hostin and wished Stahl pushed back more on Greene.

"She's good, she's a very, very sound journalist," Hostin said.

Whoopi Goldberg tore up her note cards on the subject and said she didn't watch the interview.

"I want to remind people that that woman says she’s a protector of children, but she wants more guns in schools. She saw the Parkland shooting as a false flag. She said, ‘oh no, somebody on my team did it.’ If it is on your stuff, you have seen it and aware of it," Goldberg began.

"This is the nature of people making decisions for your life and it might be a very small area, but it is a very dumb move. We have people on these committees who have no brain power and the capacity to continue to ignore any facts or pushbacks. She does not care if you push back on her. She’s one of those people who’s going to do what she does and you know, you don’t have to watch it. I did not. So, good night, Marjorie Taylor Greene," she continued.