"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin lamented "all White men" in late-night television on Tuesday during an interview with comedian Samantha Bee and wondered why it's hard for women to "break in to late night and stay."

"You were the first woman actually to host a late night satire show with 'Full Frontal,' Hostin said. "And it lasted seven seasons. It won two Emmys along the way, and now that it’s no longer on the air, we checked, we’re left with just two women in late night."

She noted Amber Ruffin's "The Amber Ruffin Show," and Ziwe Fumudoh's late night program, "Ziwe."

"We’ve got a sea of men. They’re generally White men. I think they’re all White men right now. Why is it so hard for women to break in to late night and stay?" Hostin asked Bee.

Bee, who's TBS show, "Full Frontal," was canceled in 2022, said it was because of the "landscape" hasn't changed all that much.

"It’s men making the decisions. That’s one of the reasons," co-host Joy Behar added. "They think young boys are watching late night more than women do. I mean I watched Johnny Carson until I was, I don't know how old, but it's their decisions."

Bee said women had to "keep pushing."

She joined the hosts of "The View" to discuss her "Your Favorite Woman" tour.

"This show will celebrate the fact that women are fully f------ cool, despite what six Supreme Court Justices and her Instagram feed seem to think," the description of the show on Bee's website says.

Bee infamously took a shot at Ivanka Trump in 2018 during "Full Frontal" and called her a "feckless c---."

"You know, Ivanka, that's a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say one mother to another, do something about your dad's immigration practices you feckless c---," Bee exclaimed during the 2018 show. "He listens to you! Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f---in' stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes, OK?"

Bee apologized for her remarks a day later and said she deeply regretted the comment directed at Ivanka Trump.