Creating an invitation can be stressful, which is why there are a bunch of apps that can help you with the hassle.

We are here to show you how to elevate your event's invitation game by utilizing any of the five apps listed below.

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.5 stars (at time of publishing)

The Invitation Maker app allows you to create and send stunning invitations for any event or occasion. Whether you're planning a birthday party, a baby shower, a wedding or a corporate event, this app provides a wide range of customizable templates that suit your needs.

With easy-to-use features, you can personalize your invitations with your own text, photos and designs. You can also manage your guest list, track RSVPs and send reminders. The Invitation Maker app is a great tool for anyone who wants to make a stylish and professional-looking invitation without the hassle of designing it from scratch. The Invitation Maker app is available on both iPhone and Android devices.

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at the time of publishing)

Android: 4.3 stars (at the time of publishing)

Evite is a dedicated invitation platform that allows you to create and send digital invitations for a variety of events. They have templates for everything from birthdays to weddings, and thousands of people have used the app to create invitations for their events.

The invitations can be made digitally and sent to friends and family members via text message or email. Once your invites are sent, you can track the RSVPs for free on the app. The app is free to use, or you can subscribe to its premium plan, which will give you access to even more features and invite templates. The Evite app is available on both iPhone and Android devices.

iPhone: 4.9 stars (at the time of publishing)

Android: 4.5 stars (at the time of publishing)

Punchbowl is another platform that allows you to create and send digital invitations via text or email. They have a range of designs, especially for kids' parties, where you can use popular characters from Marvel, Nickelodeon, Disney and more. It also allows you to quickly build guest lists and track RSVPs. You can use its free options or subscribe to one of its number of subscription plans for premium features. The Punchbowl app is available on both iPhone and Android devices.

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at the time of publishing)

Android: 4.7 stars (at the time of publishing)

Paperless Post is another platform that specializes in digital invitations. It has a wide range of designs to choose from and allows you to send invitations via email, text or shareable links. You can track the RSVPs within the app, and it is completely ad-free. It has templates for invitations for all kinds of events, as well as templates for greeting cards, save the dates and more. The app also has both free and premium options if you're interested in getting a prescription plan. The Paperless Post app is available for both iPhone and Android devices.

iPhone: 2.3 stars (at the time of publishing)

Android: 3.3 stars (at the time of publishing)

Facebook allows you to create events and invite anyone you're friends with. You can add the date, time and location and add as many people as you want to the event. All the people you invite will get a Facebook notification, and they can RSVP to your events right from their accounts; no need to call or email you. Plus, you have the choice of whether you want to make it a private event or something open to the public. The Facebook app is available on both iPhone and Android devices.

So, there you have it. Say goodbye to the stress of creating invitations. Make your event planning a breeze by utilizing any of the five apps mentioned above. With various designs and features available, you can create and send invitations digitally, track RSVPs and make your event truly unforgettable. Give them a try and see how easy event planning can be.

Have you used these apps for invitations before? Let us know what you thought of them.

