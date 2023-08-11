Most Americans don’t have a clue about artificial intelligence and what it means to the world’s inhabitants. For those who are in this fog, the person who is a heartbeat away from the presidency has added her clarity to the mix. "I think the first part of this issue should be articulated is AI is a kind of a fancy thing, first of all, it’s two letters, it means artificial intelligence but ultimately… it’s machine learning."

Now that Vice President Harris has defined artificial intelligence for us, she further enlightens our minds by elaborating, "And so, the machine is taught, and part of the issue here is what information is going into the machine that will then determine, and we can predict then if we think about what information is going in, what then will be produced in terms of decisions and opinions that may be made through that process."

If you’re experiencing some strange dissonance in your mind about artificial intelligence after that lucid explanation, let me interpret the gobbledygook for you. Artificial intelligence is created by humans through the use of advanced computer technology, and if it falls into the wrong hands, we’re in, as the old saying goes, a "world of hurt."

When it comes to advanced technology, humanity has always been wary — and rightfully so. The fear that nuclear power could fall into the hands of the wrong person has led to strict controls over the dissemination of information that could lead to the creation of an atomic bomb. Even with those restrictions, the world is waiting with great fear and trepidation to see if North Korea or Iran can somehow come up with the technology that could be used to destroy the world.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

The problem with artificial intelligence, however, is that the technology is already in the wrong hands and the potentially devastatingly destructive uses for it are perhaps even outweighing any positive utilizations.

To this point, the National Crime Agency (NCA), which is the lead United Kingdom agency charged with combating organized crime, warned that the proliferation of artificial intelligence-generated explicit images of children is having a "radicalizing" effect of "normalizing" pedophilia and disturbing behavior against kids by opening the door to a frightening trend of realistic images of children in sexual settings.

Unfortunately, this phenomenon is not limited to the mother country, for experts warn that there is a similar epidemic in the U.S. of pedophiles using AI to create fake, yet extremely realistic pictures of sexual images of mere children.

Obviously, the fear is twofold. As these images flood the system, law enforcement will find it increasingly difficult to differentiate between what is a "real" image and what may have been created by artificial intelligence.

Secondly, experts warn that these authentic-looking fake images may also have the detrimental effect of increasing actual sexual attacks on children because these computer-generated images may begin to "normalize" the sordid behavior of child sexual abuse.

POPE ISSUES WARNING ON ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, FEARS ‘LOGIC OF VIOLENCE’

Oh, there was one other tidbit of information useful for the telling of this horror story. The NCA estimates there are up to 830,000 adults, or 1.6% of the adult population in the U.K., who pose some type of sexual danger against children. To bring this fact into focus, this estimated number is 10 times greater than the entire prison population of the U.K. Anyone paying attention?

At Southern Evangelical Seminary, we know that the heart of mankind is sinful by its very nature. Further, if left to their own devices, humans will tend to move away from God rather than to reach out to Him. To be a disciple of Christ requires intentional and thoughtful action and not just some lackadaisical acquiescence in a sordid misconception of real truth and real love.

Our children and families are directly in the path of a blistering inundation of evil heretofore unseen. If God’s people do not now stand steadfast in the truth of the Gospel, evil men and women will consume our children’s minds, bodies and souls.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

While evil may well be to blame, those of us real, non-artificial intelligent men who call ourselves Christians also must be held accountable if we do not act now to protect our precious children from this onslaught of Lucifer himself. As the old hymn states, "Rise up O men of God, be done with lesser things. Give heart and mind and soul and strength to serve the King of Kings."

If not now, when?