The popular Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz have ushered in a new era of small trucks in America, but they might look big pretty soon.

California startup electric vehicle company Telo has unveiled a miniature electric pickup that's as small as a Mini Cooper.

But it can haul.

The 152-inch pickup is being developed around a 500 hp dual-motor all-wheel-drive system and can accelerate to 60 mph in a sports car-like four seconds, according to the company. Its top speed is listed at 125 mph.

The four-door also has a reconfigurable design with a drop-down wall between the cabin and the bed that can extend the cargo floor over the fold-down rear and front passenger seats. There's also a storage space that runs under the bed from side to side, similar to the Rivian R1T pickup's Gear Tunnel.

The Telo can be converted into a three-row SUV by adding a cap over the bed, which has a third row of rumble-style seats in the floor.

The vehicle was designed with input from Yves Behar, who has previously worked on a variety of products, including Bluetooth headphones and laptops.

Telo expects the vehicle to have a range of 350 miles per charge, thanks to its 106 kWh battery pack, which is very large for a vehicle this size. So is the price, which is $49,999.

The company is currently accepting reservations with a $152 deposit and hopes to hand-build 500 vehicles before its mechanized assembly line is ready to increase output in 2026.

A prototype will be publicly demonstrated this summer.