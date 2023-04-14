The Script co-founder Mark Sheehan has died.

The band shared the guitarist died Friday following a "brief illness" in a statement shared to Twitter.

"Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness," the tweet read. "The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time."

The musician's cause of death was not immediately clear.

Sheehan formed The Script in 2001 alongside Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power. Before the Irish rock band launched, Sheehan and O'Donoghue were a part of the boy band Mytown.

The Script has released six studio albums including the debut album "The Script" and most recently "Sunsets & Full Moons" in 2019.

The band is most known for the songs "The Man Who Can't Be Moved," "For the First Time," "Breakeven," "No Good In Goodbye" and more.

Sheehan was absent from the American leg of The Script's most recent tour. O'Donoghue explained to Irish outlet Sunday World that he was spending time with family.

"It's his story to tell, but yeah, I guess if I could paraphrase, his children needed a father and his wife needed a husband," he told the outlet in May 2022.

"He's been the engine of The Script for such a long time, [I told him] that ‘if you want to take a bit of time out for your family you are more than welcome to, and I insist on you going and doing it.’"

Sheehan was also seemingly absent from a photo posted on April 6 by Power showing the band "jammin at the office."