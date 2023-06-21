Jim Caviezel, the actor who played Jesus Christ in Mel Gibson’s "The Passion of the Christ," recently declared that bigotry towards Christians is the "most accepted form of bigotry in the world."

Caviezel, whose new film "Sound of Freedom" comes out on July 4th, made his comments during an interview on Christian podcast "Prophets and Patriots" on Tuesday.

The actor and Catholic said his upcoming film – produced by Christian filmmakers and based on the true story of a government agent rescuing two children from child traffickers in South America – is a "rejection of what they are doing to our Christian culture right now."

Caviezel told "Prophets and Patriots" host Jeff Tharp just how okay he believes the current culture is with demonizing Christianity.

"Christian bigotry is the most accepted form of bigotry, right now, in the world, right now. And they are okay with that. Well, not anymore. That’s done," he said.

The actor brought up the various overt Pride displays and celebrations that have happened this June, particularly those championed by the Walt Disney Company and the White House, pointing out a prominent cultural movement that is at odds with traditional Christianity.

"You want to put a rainbow flag on Mickey Mouse? That’s fine. I never asked them to put a Star of David, or a Crucifix, or a cross on Mickey’s ears. Why are you doing that? Why are you putting the rainbow flag above the President of the United States? Above the United States flag? Absolutely appalling," Caviezel said.

He continued, slamming the culture promoting these notions as "inconceivable."

"And for you to make a mockery of my Lord Jesus Christ, it’s, uh –" he said, trailing off in frustration. Though the actor didn’t mention what he was referring to specifically, he may have had the L.A. Dodger’s an LGBT group that mocks Catholics.

The baseball team honored a Catholicism-mocking group of drag queens called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence during its Pride Night celebration last week.

The professional team’s solidarity with the anti-Catholic group prompted thousands of Catholic protesters to show up and publicly denounce the Dodgers outside their stadium during Pride Night.

Later in the interview, Caviezel launched a scathing attack against the far left in America, accusing it of wanting to destroy America and Christianity along with it.

He stated, "This is our Nazis, these are our communists, these are our left that we have to fight, and they want to take down our republic. They are going to take your faith. They are going to take your First Romans."

The actor added that the radical left in the country will remove the Bible’s teachings on sexuality from society.

"There is no way. Men with men. Men with wild beasts and things and God handed them over to a depraved mind. You think they are going to let you go with that? No, they are going to rip that right out of your book," he said.