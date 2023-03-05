Cybercriminals are always looking for ways to get your money and info, and your phone has one vulnerability you probably never considered. Stop making this simple and dangerous mistake.

You probably lock your phone when you put it in your pocket without thinking about it, but what about your computer? The same principle applies — always lock your device.

Even if you trust the people around you, it doesn’t take more than a passing glance for someone to cause some serious damage. That’s especially true if you work from home and have sensitive business info on your computer.

Here are some ways to lock your Windows PC:

Make it easier on yourself and set your computer to lock automatically after a set amount of inactivity. On a Windows machine:

You can also set your PC to lock automatically when you step away from it. Windows uses devices paired with your PC via Bluetooth to help detect when you’re away. Pretty neat.

First, you need to pair your device. Your phone is a good choice since you will likely take it when you get up. Find instructions for pairing any device to Windows 10 here and Windows 11 here.

With your phone paired to your computer, here’s how to set your computer to lock when it senses your phone has moved away:

There’s a lot built into your computer’s settings to keep you safe — if you know where to look. Here are some essentials for Windows PCs and Macs.

Use a Mac? Here are some of the different ways to lock your screen.

To set your computer to lock after a set amount of inactivity automatically:

Here’s how to set your Mac to log out when not in use:

Your laptop may automatically lock when you close the lid, but you should get into the habit of locking it first. You may not push the lid all the way down, and locking your computer every time you step away is good practice, so make it a habit.

You don’t leave your phone unattended, right? Anyone walking by could slip it into their pocket. I know this is obvious, but even a locked phone is still a liability to your privacy and security.

The same goes for laptops and tablets. If you're at a coffee shop, it's not the same as at work. Don't leave them unattended! Packing up your computer to run to the bathroom might be annoying, but it's worth it.

The same applies to flash drives. You can encrypt them, but the temptation for a crook to take yours or you losing it is too great.

