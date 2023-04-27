The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is a high-performance version of the all-new truck, but Chevy is about to step things up.

The automaker has revealed the first photos of the upcoming ZR2 Bison, which is an even more extreme version of the midsize pickup.

The Bison will be a collaboration with custom truck parts outfit American Expedition Vehicles AEV, which designed a similar upgrade for the full-size Silverado pickup.

The standard Colorado ZR2 is the most powerful model in the lineup thanks to a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine rated at 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque.

It also features a three-inch lift for improved ground clearance, 33-inch tires, front and rear locking differentials to deliver maximum traction and a set of racing-inspired Multimatic DSSV shock absorbers that are good for high-speed off-road driving.

Chevrolet hasn't released any details on the Bison yet, and the images feature a truck covered in patterned wrap to camouflage its finer details, but a few features are evident.

Among them are its uniquely styled steel front bumper with provisions for a winch and its own set of AEV-designed 18-inch wheels with 35-inch mud terrain tires.

According to Autoblog, the truck is expected to have a five-inch lift compared to standard Colorados.

The AEV packages typically also include additional steel underbody skid plates and AEV badges on both the exterior and interior.

Chevy hasn't said how much the Colorado's Bison package costs, but the Colorado ZR2 starts at $48,295 and the Silverado ZR2's Bison upgrade lists for $7,895.

The Colorado ZR2 Bison will make its full debut on May 31.