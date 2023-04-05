The Kia EV9 is a front-runner for the title of chillest electric SUV.

The new model going on sale late this year has a unique solution to killing time at the charging station.

The EV9 can be ordered with two rows of climate-controlled seats with power leg extensions that can all be positioned in a reclined "Relaxation Mode" simultaneously.

However, its 800-volt architecture can handle 230 kW public charger speeds and fill the battery from 10% to 80% in 25 minutes, so you won't need more than a cat nap.

The EV9 is a little longer than the Kia Telluride, has three rows of seats total and will be available in six- and seven-passenger versions.

Swiveling second-row seats previously shown on a South Korean EV9 have not been confirmed for the U.S.

It comes standard in a rear-wheel-drive model with 215 hp and either a 76.1 kWh or 99.8 kWh battery pack, the latter providing about 300 miles of range between charges.

A high-performance EV9 GT-Line will also be offered with an all-wheel-drive system rated at 379 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque that can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

The EV9 has a full suite of electronic driver aids, including lane-centering adaptive cruise control and a more advanced Lidar-based system will be added to the options sheet at a later date.

Full specifications and pricing for the EV9 will be released closer to when it goes on sale later this year as an import from South Korea, before production begins at Kia's West Point, Georgia, assembly plant in 2024.