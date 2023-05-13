"The Kelly Clarkson Show" is facing accusations of fostering a "toxic" workplace environment, according to a new report.

An article published Friday by Rolling Stone outlined first-hand accounts from one current and ten former employees alleging various abuses from producers and other high-ranking staffers. They say the show's host, former American Idol star Kelly Clarkson, is being kept in the dark about how bad it has gotten behind the scenes.

"NBC is protecting the show because it’s their new money maker, but Kelly has no clue how unhappy her staff is," one former employee told Rolling Stone.

"I remember going up on the roof of the stage to cry, being like, ‘Oh, my gosh, what am I doing? Why am I putting myself through this?’" a second employee alleged.

The ex-staffers pointed fingers at the show's executive producer Alex Duda, who they allege "shields Clarkson" from "the climate Duda created."

"I think Alex Duda’s a monster," a third employee said. "I have a friend who’s an executive producer who warned me about taking this job, because apparently she has done this on every show she’s worked on."

A fourth employee said they quit after being "bullied, picked on, and put in uncomfortable positions" by Duda.

"The former employee, who is white, says one time in a conversation about wanting to diversify Clarkson’s audience, Duda asked them, ‘Why don’t Black people want to come to the show? Why don’t Black people want to see Kelly?’" Rolling Stone reported.

A fifth employee says they were "reprimanded" by Duda for asking how the show was going to address the spread of anti-Asian hate crimes. After reporting the incident to HR, "[T]hey were subsequently bullied, yelled at, and left out of future meetings by the executive producers they complained about," adding ,"The former employee eventually left the show because they felt retaliated against and forced out without any other options."

Another ex-staffer alleged they quit after a producer who reports to Duda "yelled and cursed at them multiple times onstage" and that anxiety mounted so much so that "they would regularly vomit and exhibit physical signs of sickness," adding, "This job deteriorated my mental health." Another former employee told the magazine they took a leave of absence over mental health concerns.

"They say they were bullied and intimidated by producers who went out of their way to make staffers feel scared to ask questions and get their work done. According to the staffer, this prompted them to take a month away from the job and see a psychiatrist for the first time in their life because they ‘truly couldn’t handle it mentally.’ The former staffer says they’ve worked in the entertainment industry for years on a number of different sets, but ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ ‘is by far the worst experience I’ve ever had in my entire life,’" Rolling Stone wrote.

That former staffer continued, "It deterred me from wanting to work in daytime ever again… When I say I was traumatized, I was really traumatized."

A production manager was accused by a separate former staffer of being "verbally abusive" and that colleagues "regularly walked on eggshells" around the production manager" and saw him "throw a stapler across their office."

"He would speak in a way that you’re not supposed to in a professional environment — cursing, raising his voice, and throwing a huge temper tantrum," the ex-staffer said. "Other people who know him would laugh it off and say, ‘Oh, he’s in a bad mood,’ but it shouldn’t be laughed off. Why does he get a pass for bad behavior?"

Several of the former employees claimed they reported issues to HR and that seven of them vocalized their complaints during their exit interviews with NBCUniversal, which produces the syndicated talk show. One alleged they had a follow-up call with HR regarding two producers they complained about during the exit interview but the pair were later promoted anyway.

"I don’t know what HR does at that show, frankly," the ex-staffer told the magazine. "Nothing of consequence happened."

As for Clarkson herself, one former employee called the singer-turned-daytime host "fantastic" and said she treats staff with dignity.

Rolling Stone also reported that the Writers Guild of America launched an investigation into "The Kelly Clarkson Show" for policy violations involving producers writing episodes of the show rather than the permitted unionized writers.

A spokesperson for NBCUniversal told Fox News Digital, "We are committed to a safe and respectful work environment and take workplace complaints very seriously and to insinuate otherwise is untrue. When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated and acted upon as appropriate. ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ strives to build a safe, respectful and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity."

Clarkson herself addressed the controversy in post late Friday night on Instagram.

"In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I’ve always led with my heart and what I believed to be right. I love my team at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable," Clarkson began. "I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show.’ As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving, but also our new team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business."

Her statement continued, "Part of that build will include leadership training for all of the senior staff, including myself. There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business. Especially when it comes to leadership, to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated."

Production for "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has been halted due to the ongoing writers strike, so it is unknown whether the report of workplace drama will take a toll on the daytime program.

Ellen DeGeneres's talk show saw a ratings decline after reports in 2020 alleged a toxic work environment, which impacted her image. DeGeneres ended the show in 2022.