There are many aspects of faith that are difficult to grasp due to their supernatural nature, faith leaders say.

While the concept of the Holy Trinity can be one that is extremely hard for the average person to understand, doing so brings both comfort and salvation, Dr. Ben Gutierrez, senior pastor at Grove Church in Richmond, Virginia, told Fox News Digital.

"The God of the Bible is a triune God — one God existing in three persons — God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit," he said.

"It is difficult to grasp, no doubt," Gutierrez also said. "It is difficult because it is a supernatural concept attempted to be understood by our finite minds."

While this concept is complicated, "this supernatural reality is evidenced throughout the holy scriptures and is on clear display in scenes and scenarios, along with being referenced in the prayers of the scripture writers," he noted.

While the word "trinity" does not appear in the Bible, "it is equally weighty to recognize what attributes are attributed to God alone — then look to see if those unique attributes are attributed to the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit," Gutierrez continued.

"If you see these attributes attributed to the Father, Son and Holy Spirit, you have what can appropriately be labeled as the ‘trinity,’" he said.

There are many examples throughout the Bible of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit receiving the same type of attributes, Gutierrez said.

"For example, worship is reserved for God alone," he noted, citing Exodus 34:14, Psalms 18:3, Revelation 22:9 and Isaiah 46:9.

Gutierrez then posed this question: "Does the ‘Father, Son and Holy Spirit’ receive this type of worship reserved for God alone?"

"Yes," he said.

In the Second Letter of St. Paul to the Corinthians, Paul states, "May the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, the love of God, and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you all" (II Corinthians, 13:14)

"Paul’s final prayer of blessing conveys that anyone can receive grace from the Lord Jesus Christ because of the love of God the Father," explained Gutierrez. "And as a result, anyone may join a special bond of fellowship with other Christians because of the Holy Spirit."

While this is "not a formal treatment of the doctrine of the Trinity," he said, Paul's blessing is beautiful in its own way.

It is "a natural reference to the Trinity from a mature believer who understands that true salvation for sins is provided by a triune God," said Gutierrez.

"Paul knew the teachings of scripture well enough in his final sentence to the people of Corinth," he also said.

"Paul prayed a blessing upon all believers to remember who was the giver of all blessings, along with praying that all would receive the gift of grace, love, and fellowship offered to them by a loving triune God," he added.