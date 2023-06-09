It is a much faster horse.

The Ford Mustang GT3 unveiled in Le Mans, France, on Friday is a competition version of the new seventh-generation pony car that will be entered in racing series around the world next year.

It will also enter the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where it will once again face off against Ferrari, as well as its American rival, the Chevrolet Corvette.

The Mustang GT3 is based on the production car, but has undergone significant modifications to get it ready for the track.

THE FORD MUSTANG WAS THE WORLD'S MOST POPULAR SPORTS CAR OF THE PAST DECADE WITH 1 MILLION SALES

Under the hood is a 5.4-liter version of the 5.0-liter "Coyote" V8 that powers the street Mustang.

It is connected to a paddle-shifted six-speed transaxle at the rear wheels.

The car's body is constructed of carbon fiber and features unique vents, dive planes, splitters and rocker panels to optimize its aerodynamics for racing. A huge, downforce-generating wing is suspended from two arms at the rear.

"Ford and Le Mans are bound together by history. And now we’re coming back to the most dramatic, most rewarding and most important race in the world. It is not Ford versus Ferrari anymore. It is Ford versus everyone," Ford CEO Jim Farley said.

The car will be fielded by Ford and customer teams, including Proton Racing, and will be eligible for the World Endurance Championship and the American IMSA series that includes the 24 Hours of Daytona, where it will make its competition debut.

Ford famously won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966 to become the first American automaker to claim victory in the event, as recounted in the film "Ford v Ferrari," and also won the next three years in a row.

It returned in 2016 to take first in the LMGTE Pro class with the Ford GT supercar on the 50th anniversary of its historic win.