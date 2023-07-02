Ezra Miller made a rare statement regarding the lifting of a temporary harassment order against the actor.

On Friday, Deadline reported that the temporary harassment order issued against Miller last year was lifted after a court hearing at the Greenfield District Court in Massachusetts.

"I’m encouraged by today’s outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood by me and sought to ensure this egregious misuses of the protective order system was halted," Miller wrote in a social media post.

"Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families and children who are in danger," Miller continued. "They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services."

Miller added, "I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulative and destructive actions."

In November 2022, a temporary harassment order was issued against "The Flash" star on behalf of the family of a 12-year-old, NBC News reported. The order "was issued without advance notice because the Court determined that there is a substantial likelihood of immediate danger of harassment," according to the petition obtained by the outlet.

The mother of the 12-year-old, who spoke to NBC News at the time on the condition of anonymity, claimed she grew concerned when Miller began to buy gifts for the child - even after the gifts had been rejected.

Miller’s attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The recently dropped order was not the first that had been issued against the "Fantastic Beasts" star.

A court approved a protective order against Miller on behalf of Chase Iron Eyes and his wife, Sara Jumping Eagle. The two claimed Miller "physically and emotionally" abused their teenager, Tokata Iron Eyes.

They were also arrested in Hawaii twice in 2022 on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct.

Miller's social media statement continued, "On a personal note, I want everyone to know that I am continuing to do my best to preserve my own wellness and what I can to reverse the collateral damage this ordeal has brought upon me and those close to me."

Miller also thanked those who "had the enormous courage to see me through it all" adding, "you have my undying gratitude, admiration, and love."