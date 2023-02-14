Some Super Bowl viewers decided to forgive and forget the string of disturbing allegations against actor Ezra Miller after watching the new trailer for "The Flash."

"The Flash" star, who identifies as non-binary, was charged with felony burglary in Vermont in August. The actor was also arrested twice in Hawaii last year, once for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar, and again during another incident for second-degree assault.

Miller claimed in August to be seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues."

EMBATTLED STAR OF 'THE FLASH' EZRA MILLER CHARGED WITH FELONY BURGLARY

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in a statement.

"I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior," he added. "I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

While Miller's alleged behavior may keep some moviegoers away from his films for good, the new trailer for Warner Bros.'s "The Flash" that premiered during Sunday's Super Bowl appeared to change some people's minds. Some even said the exciting ad made them "forgive" the actor.

'THE FLASH' STAR EZRA MILLER SEEN IN COURT, PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO BURGLARY CHARGES, FACES 26 YEARS IN PRISON

Gun control advocate Cameron Kasky also weighed in with his mixed emotions.

But not everyone was so quick to forgive. Film critic Zoe Rose Bryant, for instance, said she still wanted answers.

'THE FLASH' ACTOR EZRA MILLER PLANS TO ACCEPT PLEA DEAL IN VERMONT TRESPASSING CASE

Last year, the parents of Native American activist Tokata Iron Eyes, 18, filed a protection order against Miller over allegations the actor groomed their child, as well as other inappropriate behavior with her since she was 12 years old. However, Tokata Iron Eyes said in an interview that the claims were false.

Others said they "do not understand" how Miller still had a job portraying a popular superhero and that they'd "refuse" to see the movie.

The trailer also made headlines for giving fans a glimpse of Michael Keaton's Batman. Keaton has not portrayed the Caped Crusder since 1992's "Batman Returns."

"The Flash" is headed to theaters on June 16.

Fox News' Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.