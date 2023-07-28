Eagles co-founding member Randy Meisner is being remembered by former bandmates after he died at the age of 77 Wednesday.

The Eagles said on their official Facebook page Meisner died from complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

"Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit,’" the band said in a post.

The announcement of Meisner's death included a photo of Meisner, along with Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Bernie Leadon, who formed the Eagles in 1971.

Randy's former Eagles bandmate Don Felder took to Instagram to remember him as "one of the nicest, sweetest, most talented, and funniest guys" he's ever known.

"It breaks my heart to hear of his passing. His voice stirred millions of souls every time he sang Take It To The Limit. The crowd would EXPLODE with cheers and applause," Felder, who joined the band in 1974, wrote. "We had some wild and wicked fun memories together, brother. God bless you Randy for bringing so many people joy and happiness. RIP, my friend."

Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh took to Instagram Friday to remember his late bandmate.

"An honor and privilege to share the stage with, Randy was a great guy with an unforgettable voice. Here's to always being a dreamer, my friend. RIP," Walsh, who joined the Eagles in 1975, captioned a picture of the duo.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis also posted a tribute Thursday night, saying on Facebook, "The Eagles were A BIG part of the soundtrack of my life.

"Randy Meisner added so much vocally to the group. I don't know if any of you have watched it, but HISTORY OF THE EAGLES : The story of an American band by Allison Eastwood is a personal favorite and an annual watch. Sad to hear that Randy died today. Another angel voice gone."

The Poco Facebook page honored the former band member Thursday night, saying, "Randy Meisner crossed over to the other side. Maybe Rusty was there to greet him."

The post was referring to Poco co-founder Rusty Young, who died in April 2021. Meisner had joined Poco in 1968 and was with the group a few months.

Canadian guitarist Randy Bachman also tweeted Thursday, sharing his condolences after the news of Meisner's death.

"Sorry to hear #Eagles #musician Randy Meisner has left us. He was an incredible #singer #songwriter and #bassist. Peace to his friends and family. #Takeittothelimit #rip #RandyMeisner," Bachman wrote.

Fellow Poco rocker Jim Messina took to Twitter Thursday to honor Randy with a collage of photos.

"It is with great sadness that I learned about Randy Meisner’s passing today," Messina said.

"I’m just so grateful of the times that we spent together in the 60s and once again in the late 80s. Most of all I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to see him for the last time…"

Richie Furay of Poco joined in the tributes Thursday night.

"I am saddened, as I know the music world is saddened, at the news of Randy Meisner's passing last night," Furay wrote on Facebook.

"Randy was an original member of Poco with a distinguished voice that was unmistakable. He will be missed. Our prayers go out to his family."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tweeted a video compilation along with a statement Thursday night.

"In Memoriam: As co-founder of 1998 Inductees the Eagles, Randy Meisner’s melodic basslines and falsetto vocals contributed to the band’s first four albums. Meisner co-wrote some of the band’s most enduring hits, including their first million-seller 'Take it to the Limit,'" the tweet said.

"And ‘Try and Love Again.’ Described by bandmate Don Felder as a man with ‘a great heart and a loving soul,’ Meisner’s high harmonies are instantly recognizable and cherished by Eagles fans around the world."

Meisner left the band and returned to his family following a fight with his bandmates in the late '70s.

Over the years, he continued making music, sometimes solo and sometimes with other musicians. Meisner never achieved the success he'd had with the Eagles, but he didn't exactly want that for himself.

"I could have tripled my money if I’d stayed," Meisner told People Magazine in 1981. "But I was just tired of the touring. It’s a crazy life that you live at twice the normal speed. When it got to the point of sanity or money ... I thought I’d rather have sanity."