Corruption and lies by the U.S. government were exposed last week in a nonpartisan, 300-page report by John Durham, one of the most apolitical prosecutors in the nation. Without skipping a beat (or a mainstream media channel), those in power are doing their best to downplay the damning account as a political hoax. But the truth is that the FBI played fast and loose, and every American should be weary of the consequences.

There’s no ignoring the facts of the Durham report, which concludes there was no evidence of collusion to justify the investigation into Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, and both the FBI and DOJ were found to have failed in upholding their duty to adhere strictly to the law.

Unfortunately, these results were 20 years in the making when James Comey and Robert Mueller testified to Congress. I was there, and I can remember their reassurances to lawmakers and the public that expanding the power of the FBI (through the Patriot Act and FISA) would not lead to Americans being wrongfully investigated or surveilled.

It's a haunting look back. Over the years, Comey, Mueller and the FBI took more and more power with less transparency and accountability. It was inevitable that the Clinton campaign would use them and the CIA, DOJ, AG, VP and POTUS to make a hoax look like reality and take down a political opponent.

DURHAM REPORT REVEALED CORRUPTION THAT COULD MEAN THIS STUNNER FOR TRUMP IN 2024

It takes little imagination to think that there aren’t FBI agents (or other government law enforcement) with similar axes to grind against Americans outside the public eye. This is the mechanism for any of them to interfere with our rights without due cause and even less oversight.

It is also crucial for us all to understand and recognize that unchecked power and lack of accountability, as seen with the FBI and Comey's and Mueller’s assurances, can easily lead to abuse and wrongful investigations against any American citizen.

Ignoring certain experts and witnesses, not corroborating certain evidence, and forcing information to fit a pre-determined narrative is not something confined to this investigation or even the FBI. Confirmation bias prejudicing criminal investigations is a much broader problem, which serves to undermine the rights and safety of all Americans.

DURHAM REPORT EXPOSES MEDIA'S TYRANNY OF LIES

Looking back, it is disturbing to see how the Clinton campaign and Democrat leadership utilized various agencies to create this hoax, while simultaneously dismissing legitimate evidence of corruption and crime related to the Biden family, such as Hunter Biden’s laptop or evidence from informants like Tony Bobulinski.

Upon taking office, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland should have installed an independent investigator to thoroughly explore all the Biden family corruption accusations, which include but are not limited to Hunter Biden. Today, removing politics from the equation, Congress should establish a commission and must immediately issue subpoenas to individuals involved, hold congressional hearings, and expose the truth. And, based on Durham’s findings, hearings alone are clearly insufficient without purposeful policy changes and new laws.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

The Durham report also revealed a significant reliance on leads provided or funded by Trump's political opponents. Despite the absence of concrete evidence, the highest levels of government allowed the Crossfire Hurricane investigation to persist. Essentially, this represents the weaponization of the federal government against a political opponent.

Juxtaposing the Russian collusion with Hunter Biden’s laptop and Biden family international financial deals is basically a hoax being pedaled and pushed as reality with the reality of corruption and crime being peddled as a hoax. What kind of confidence can any of us have in our government?

It is rare to have a whistleblower in the DOJ, FBI or IRS. And while federal agencies are reacting very swiftly to try to protect themselves, have no doubt, other whistleblowers are watching and listening. This is just the tip of the iceberg, and it must stop here.

Remove the politics and watch this week’s hearings of the House Judiciary Committee closely. We must reinstitute accountability, transparency and the rule of law to protect every American citizen’s inalienable rights.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM BRETT TOLMAN