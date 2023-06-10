"The Chosen," the hit Biblical series about the life of Jesus Christ, is coming to The CW this summer.

The network announced Friday that it had picked up the first three seasons of "The Chosen", which will debut on July 16 at 8 p.m., according to Deadline. The Angel Studios show will continue airing through the fall until concluding its run with a Christmas Eve finale.

The CW is the first U.S. broadcast TV network to air "The Chosen," which was created by Dallas Jenkins and stars Jonathan Roumie as Jesus. The Christian historical drama started as a crowdfunded project that went on to become a worldwide hit with 110 million viewers in 175 countries.

"''The Chosen is based on the biggest IP of all time and is truly a one-of-a-kind series that tells this historically significant story in a captivating, dramatic and premium way," The CW’s President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz said in a statement to Deadline.

Schwartz continued, "This show has already connected deeply with viewers around the world, and The CW will expand its audience even further."

WATCH THE CHOSEN ONLINE | STREAM FOX NATION

"The CW has always been bold and unique, which is perfect for us," Jenkins said in the statement. "Plus, Brad Schwartz made it clear a while ago he loves and respects 'The Chosen,' so we know it’ll be in great hands."

The fourth season of "The Chosen" is currently in production with a total of seven seasons planned. Last month, Lionsgate acquired the worldwide distribution rights for all seasons of the show. Angel Studios and Jenkins have plans to make "The Chosen" available globally in 600 different languages, per the Hollywood Reporter.

"Lionsgate is perfect for us," Jenkins said in a statement. "They’re strong and experienced in the areas we’re not, but they also understand what’s unique about us and will protect that."

He continued, "We’ll continue to do what we do best unabated, and they’ll expand our efforts with their tremendous distribution team."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

All three seasons of "The Chosen" are available to watch for free on "The Chosen" app, the Angel app and the show's website. Episodes can also be streamed on Fox Nation, VidAngel, Netflix, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, Roku and BYUtv.

Set in 1st century Galilee and Judaea, "The Chosen" brings the gospel to life through the eyes of "those who knew Jesus."

The series incorporates drama and imagination into the stories and characters of the Bible, and tells the stories of Jesus while offering unique perspectives on well-known Biblical events and figures.

In 2019, "The Chosen" became the largest crowdfunded TV project in entertainment history after raising nearly $10.3 million in equity crowdfunding from 15,000 investors.