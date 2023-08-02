Country music trio The Chicks recently announced the cancellation of multiple performances due to a mystery illness.

After sharing a series of updates on social media with their fans, The Chicks’ most recent post stated they had to reschedule another show and completely cancel a New York performance.

"Due to an ongoing illness, we regret that we must reschedule our show at Merriweather Post Pavilion and cancel our show at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts," the country band said on Instagram.

The Chicks added that the Merriweather Post Pavilion performance in Maryland will be held on Sept. 20.

Although the band promised refunds for their canceled show at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, several fans were not pleased with the announcement.

"We understand someone is sick but your not even gonna give us a rescheduled date for bethel woods??" one fan expressed.

Another fan appeared upset about the rescheduled performances.

"I’ll be out of the country on the rescheduled date for Merriweather & I spent $500 on these tickets. This is so wrong!!!!!" a comment read.

Others sympathized with the country music trio and sent them well wishes for a speedy recovery.

"I can’t imagine the toll that touring/performing takes on the mind and body. Please take care and feel better soon!"

The Chicks’ tour update comes after several postponed shows over the past five days.

Scheduled performances in North Carolina and Tennessee have been pushed to later dates in August and September, also "due to illness."

"We are so sorry for the inconvenience, but our priority is to put on a show you all deserve," the country band said in part.

Last week, The Chicks first announced their show cancellation in Nashville.

"Due to illness, The Chicks must regretfully postpone tonight’s show at Bridgestone Arena," the group shared.

"The Chicks are looking forward to seeing their Nashville fans soon and apologize for any inconveniences this may cause."

Last year, the multiple platinum-selling female trio announced their return to the major touring circuit for the first time since 2017.

The 13-time Grammy-winning group shared at the time that The Chicks Tour would hit 27 North American locations and scheduled performances from June 2022 until October 2023.

Formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, the band members are Natalie Maines, Martie Erwin Maguire and Emily Strayer.

In June 2020, The Chicks announced their name change due to the Black Lives Matter protests.

A statement on The Chicks' website said, "We want to meet this moment." The term Dixie refers to Southern U.S. states, especially those that belonged to the Confederacy.

The Chicks also released a song at the time titled "March March" from their comeback album "Gaslighter," which features videos and images from Black Lives Matter rallies.