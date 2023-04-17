The 2024 Buick Envista was designed to be cheap, but only in terms of money.

The all-new subcompact SUV will be the brand's new entry-level model when it goes on sale this summer alongside the Encore GX, Envision and Enclave.

The South Korea-made Envista starts at $23,495 and tops out at $29,695 for the luxurious Avenir trim.

The Envista is built on the same platform as the upcoming Chevrolet Trax, which is Chevy's lowest-priced model, and is powered by a 136 hp turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine.

THE BUICK ELECTRA IS RETURNING IN A ‘WILD’ WAY

The combined fuel economy is expected to be 30 mpg for the front-wheel-drive vehicle.

The Envista features a relatively long wheelbase that provides more legroom for rear passengers than most SUVs in its price and size class.

All Envistas are equipped with a full-digital dashboard that has an 11-inch infotainment system touchscreen.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

Standard equipment includes automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and lane departure warning, while adaptive cruise control will be available.

A $25,195 Sport Touring trim with an upgraded suspension sits in the middle of the lineup, which is topped by the leather-upholstered Avenir that is filled with premium content and costs $31,285 fully-loaded.

The Envista will likely be the last new gasoline-powered model Buick introduces before it begins a planned transition to become an all-electric brand by 2030.

Buick will launch its first EV in the U.S. in 2024 under the rebooted Electra nameplate, which will be used for all of its battery-powered models in the coming years.